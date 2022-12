LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — A fan ran onto the field in the 75th minute of Argentina’s World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. The incident happened just after Lionel Messi converted a penalty kick for a 2-0 lead. The spectator wore a light blue shirt that he started to take off when he was tackled by security. The game resumed after a short break.

