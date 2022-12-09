Family of victim in ‘Serial’ case seeks new court hearing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An attorney has filed a court brief seeking a new hearing in a court proceeding that led to the release of Adnan Syed, whose murder conviction chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial” already has been overturned. Steve Kelly, an attorney for the family of Hae Min Lee, filed the brief Friday in the Maryland Court of Special Appeals, the state’s second-highest court. The new hearing would require the prosecutor to present any evidence supporting the motion and give Young Lee, Hae Min Lee’s brother, the right to challenge the evidence and present his own.

