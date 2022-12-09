4 teens arrested in baseball bat beating death in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say four teens have been arrested in the baseball bat beating death of a 62-year-old man on an Omaha street. Police say the beating happened Oct. 31 in midtown Omaha. Police called to the scene found Daniel Price on the ground and unresponsive with a head wound. He was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he died from his injuries on Nov. 12. Police said Friday that four teens have been booked into the Douglas County Youth Center, including a 15-year-old arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and a weapons count. Three others — a 16-year-old boy and two 13-year-old girls — were arrested on suspicion of being accessories to murder.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.