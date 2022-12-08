Youth hockey doctor faces more sex abuse charges

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit doctor already jailed on criminal sexual conduct charges connected to his work with youth hockey organizations has been charged in two additional cases. The Oakland County prosecutor’s office says 66-year-old Zvi Levran is accused of sexually assaulting a 30-year-old man in 2020 in Levran’s Farmington Hills home and a 14-year-old boy in 2018 in nearby Farmington. Police have said Levran provided medical assistance to youth hockey teams in Michigan and Minnesota for two decades. He was arraigned in November on criminal sexual conduct charges involving several patients who told police their examinations were in some way connected to youth hockey. Levran later was charged with more counts after police received 33 additional tips about the urologist.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.