Veronica Ryan wins Turner Prize for evocative sculptures

LONDON (AP) — Artist Veronica Ryan has won the prestigious Turner Prize for work that transforms materials including fruits, seeds and volcanic ash into elusive and evocative sculptures. The Montserrat-born British artist was awarded the 25,000 pound, or $30,000, prize at a ceremony in Liverpool on Wednesday evening. She won for work including public sculptures erected in London to honor the contribution to Britain of post-World War II immigrants from the Caribbean. At 66 she is the oldest artist ever to win the prize, and said it was “better late than never.” Named for 19th-century landscape painter J.M.W. Turner, the award was founded in 1984 and helped make stars of artists including Grayson Perry, Damien Hirst and Steve McQueen.

