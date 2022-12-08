Sheriff: Florida driver with road rage fired at deputy’s SUV

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida driver in a fit of road range fired a shot at an SUV that passed him, not realizing it was a marked sheriff’s patrol vehicle. Officials say Hillsborough County Deputy Daniel Henry was driving home Wednesday night when the car ahead of him began hitting the brakes. They add Henry drove past, but then the driver fired a shot, striking the SUV near the back. Henry wasn’t hurt. He broadcast a description of the driver and car, and another deputy arrested 49-year-old Tracy Swint. The agency says Swint confessed to the shooting but denied knowing the other driver was an officer. Swint is facing felony charges.

