Schumer reelected Senate leader after Dems expand majority
By LISA MASCARO
AP Congressional Correspondent
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Chuck Schumer has been elected for another term as Democratic leader in the Senate. Democrats met behind closed doors Thursday at the Capitol to choose their leadership team. Schumer will helm a bolstered 51-seat majority for what is about to become a new era of divided government when the new Congress begins in January. His leadership will be tested with Republicans taking control of the House. Also for the Democratic leadership team in the Senate, Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois won another term in the No. 2 spot. The No. 3 position was filled by Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan.