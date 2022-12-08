Rare Apollo mission moon rock back in Cyprus after 50 years

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Half a century after U.S. astronauts brought it back from the moon’s surface, a minute piece of extraterrestrial rock has finally reached its intended destination, the east Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus. The 1.1 gram piece of moon rock was on display Thursday at an exhibition commemorating the 50th anniversary of the last of the U.S. Apollo moon landings. The rock was one of 270 such samples brought back from moon missions in 1969 and 1972 that the Nixon administration gave as gifts to foreign countries. But the item vanished as Cyprus reeled amid war and internal strife in 1974.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.