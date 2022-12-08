Nobel laureate: No lasting peace in Ukraine without justice
By JAN M. OLSEN
Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Ukrainian rights activist who leads the group that won this year’s Nobel Peace Prize says there will be no lasting peace in Ukraine until there is justice and human rights. Oleksandra Matviichuk spoke Thursday upon arrival in Oslo to receive the Nobel Peace Prize with fellow human rights campaigners from Belarus and Russia. She also said Russian President Vladimir Putin “thinks he can do exactly what he wants.” This year’s Nobel Peace Prize was shared by jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties that Matviichuk leads. It will be awarded on Saturday.