Case against Colo. shooter dropped for lack of cooperation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities dropped a 2021 bomb threat case against the suspect in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting after family members refused to cooperate. That’s according to the district attorney, who held a news conference Thursday. El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen also said that Anderson Lee Aldrich tried to reclaim guns that were seized after the threat, but authorities did not return the weapons. Allen spoke hours after a judge unsealed the case, which indicated that Aldrich threatened to kill relatives and to become the “next mass killer” more than a year before the nightclub attack that killed five people.

By COLLEEN SLEVIN, JIM MUSTIAN, BERNARD CONDON and JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press

