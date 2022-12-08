Israel’s Netanyahu moves closer to forming far-right cabinet

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reached a coalition deal with an ultra-Orthodox party, taking another step forward toward forming what is expected to be the most right-wing and religious government in the country’s history. Under Thursday’s deal, the Shas party will either control or hold senior posts in a number of key ministries,including religious services, social affairs, education and interior affairs. Its head Aryeh Deri, is expected to serve half a term as minister of health and interior affairs, and then half as the finace minister. The appointment will require special legislation. Deri was convicted of tax offenses last year and is on probation. Current law prevents him from holding a Cabinet post.

