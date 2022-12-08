Appeals court allows New York to keep enforcing new gun law

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court panel says New York can continue enforcing a new state law banning guns from “sensitive” places like parks and theaters while the judges consider a legal challenge. The temporary stay from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday puts on hold most of a ruling last month from U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby. The district judge found constitutional issues with multiple portions of the law related to carrying firearms in public places and licensing requirements. The appeals panel on Wednesday continued a stay while it considers a motion from government officials opposing the injunction.

