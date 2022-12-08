5 officers charged in police van injury case appear in court

Five Connecticut police officers have appeared in court for the first time since being charged with cruelly neglecting a Black man who suffered a neck injury and was partially paralyzed in the back of a police van with no seatbelts. The New Haven officers briefly faced a judge Thursday. Their cases were continued to Jan. 11. Randy Cox fractured his neck in June when police say the officer driving the van braked hard to avoid a collision. Officers at the police station pulled Cox out of the van by his feet and accused him of faking his injuries before he was brought to a hospital. The officers’ lawyers declined to comment Thursday.

