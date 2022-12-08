15 suspected drug smugglers killed by Thai border patrol

BANGKOK (AP) — Authorities say Thai soldiers clashed with suspected drug smugglers in a forested area in the country’s north near the Myanmar border, killing 15. The soldiers encountered the group of suspects carrying backpacks Wednesday evening and ordered them to stop, but they instead opened fire, according to the Pha Muang Task Force, the military unit in charge of security in Thailand’s northern border provinces. A firefight ensued for about 10 minutes, the agency said. No soldiers were wounded but on Thursday morning when the military returned to inspect the scene, they found 15 suspected smugglers dead and 29 backpacks packed with crystal meth, authorities said.

