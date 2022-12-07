US: Russia looking to Iran to supply more drones, missiles

WASHINGTON (AP) — Struggling to maintain a steady supply of arms for its war in Ukraine, Moscow is looking to Iran once again to resupply the Russian military with drones and surface-to-surface missiles. That’s according to a National Security Council official and a United Nations diplomat. The official says there is growing U.S. concern that Russia may seek to acquire additional advanced conventional weapons from Iran. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss U.S. intelligence. The official says the administration is particularly concerned that Russia may seek to acquire surface-to-surface missiles from Iran. Separately, a U.N. diplomat says Iran has plans to sell Russia hundreds of missiles and drones.

By AAMER MADHANI, EDITH M. LEDERER and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.