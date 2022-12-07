Taliban carry out 1st public execution since Afghan takeover

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A spokesman says the Taliban authorities have executed an Afghan convicted of killing another man in the first public execution since the former insurgents took over the country last year. The official says that Wednesday’s execution in the western Farah province, carried out with an assault rifle by the victim’s father, took place before hundreds of spectators and Taliban officials. Zabihullah Mujahid, the top spokesman for the Taliban government, says the decision to carry out the punishment was “made very carefully,” following approval by three top courts and the Taliban supreme leader, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada. The executed man was convicted of killing and robbing another man five years ago.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.