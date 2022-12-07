Report: Classified items found at Trump storage unit in Fla.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A published report says lawyers for former President Donald Trump found at least two items marked as classified during a recent search of a storage unit in West Palm Beach, Florida, and have provided them to the FBI. The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources, reports that the items were discovered by an outside team that was brought in by Trump’s representatives to search his other properties for any additional classified materials. The nature of the classified materials wasn’t immediately clear, but the newspaper said the storage unit in which they were found had been used to hold items from an office in northern Virginia used by Trump staffers after he left office.

