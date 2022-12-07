Prosecutors: 4 Mexican soldiers arrested in family abduction

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in central Mexico say four soldiers who allegedly kidnapped a family and held them for ransom have been arrested. Prosecutors in the state of Tlaxcala said the men abducted a mother, an uncle, a girl and a boy earlier this week, drove them around and demanded a ransom equivalent to about $100,000. Prosecutors say that after some money was handed over, the captors released three victims. Authorities say police arrested the suspects after they received another ransom payment and dropped off the last victim, a boy. Prosecutors said the men had documents identifying themselves as active-duty soldiers, though that status hasn’t been confirmed by Mexico’s Defense Department.

