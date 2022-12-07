M23 rebels accuse Congo’s government of breaking cease-fire

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — M23 rebels have accused a government coalition in Congo of targeted killings and breaching a cease-fire agreed to last month. the rebel group’s political spokesperson said Wednesday that M23 alleges the coalition attacked its positions in North Kivu province and is killing civilians, destroying houses and slaughtering cows. The rebels warned in a statement that they “will not stand by” while civilians are killed. The statement came a day after M23 said it was ready to disengage and withdraw from areas under its control. The spokesperson says the group remains open to dialogue despite its accusations and has no cease-fire preconditions other than the government stopping to attack.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.