Italy’s La Scala opens season to Ukrainian protests

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s premier opera house has opened its new season with the Russian opera “Boris Godunov.” Pro-Ukrainian activists gathered outside La Scala’s gala premiere in Milan on Wednesday to protest the performance, calling the selection a propaganda win for the Kremlin. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni attended the gala along with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The protesters oppose highlighting Russian culture while President Vladimir Putin wages a war rooted in the denial of a unique Ukrainian culture. La Scala officials have said it was too late to substitute a production so long in the works.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.