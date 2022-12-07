Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:32 AM

Indonesia paroles bombmaker in deadly Bali attacks in 2002

KION

By NINIEK KARMINI and EDNA TARIGAN
Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An Islamic militant convicted of making the explosives used in the 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people was paroled Wednesday after serving about half of his original 20-year prison sentence. The parole came despite strong objections by Australia, which lost 88 of its citizens in the Indonesian attacks. Hisyam bin Alizein, also known by his alias Umar Patek, was a leading member of the al-Qaida-linked network Jemaah Islamiyah. The group was blamed for the bombings at two nightclubs in Kuta Beach on Oct. 12, 2002. Indonesian authorities say Patek was successfully reformed in prison and will help deradicalize other militants.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content