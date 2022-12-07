Indonesia paroles bombmaker in deadly Bali attacks in 2002
By NINIEK KARMINI and EDNA TARIGAN
Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An Islamic militant convicted of making the explosives used in the 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people was paroled Wednesday after serving about half of his original 20-year prison sentence. The parole came despite strong objections by Australia, which lost 88 of its citizens in the Indonesian attacks. Hisyam bin Alizein, also known by his alias Umar Patek, was a leading member of the al-Qaida-linked network Jemaah Islamiyah. The group was blamed for the bombings at two nightclubs in Kuta Beach on Oct. 12, 2002. Indonesian authorities say Patek was successfully reformed in prison and will help deradicalize other militants.