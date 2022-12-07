How Michelle Williams found the music of Mitzi Fabelman

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Fabelmans” centers on Steven Spielberg’s coming of age as a filmmaker. But it’s the mother, as played by Michelle Williams, who provides the film’s aching soul. At turns despondent, playful and ebullient, Mitzi’s moods swing with a quicksilver melancholy, caught between undying devotion to her children and a stifling of her dreams. If there was ever a role that showed the extent of Williams’ remarkable range, it’s Mitzi. Williams’ performance in “The Fabelmans” – enthrallingly theatrical, luminously shimmering, delicately heartbreaking — is widely expected to land Williams her fifth Academy Award nomination. It’s an honor she’s yet to win, a shutout that looks increasingly like an error, some mistake.

