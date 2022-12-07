High court sides with history society’s access to earthworks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled in favor of state efforts to control public access to a set of ancient ceremonial and burial earthworks built by American Indians. At issue before the court were the 2,000-year-old Octagon Earthworks in Newark in central Ohio. The Ohio History Connection, the state’s nonprofit historical society, owns the earthworks but has long leased them to a country club. The historical society sought to reclaim its lease on the property, create a park and improve public access. The court ruled in the historical society’s favor Wednesday.

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS and JULIE CARR SMYTH Associated Press

