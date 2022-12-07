Florida high court mulls police anonymity under Marsy’s Law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Supreme Court is considering a case that will decide whether police officers who use deadly force can remain anonymous under a law designed to protect crime victims. The court heard short oral arguments Wednesday in the trial between the city of Tallahassee and the Florida Police Benevolent Association. The case hinges on whether Marsy’s Law, which lets crime victims or their families request their names be withheld from public documents, can apply to police officers who use lethal force while under attack. The legal dispute is tied to separate incidents in 2020 where police in Tallahassee killed armed people who threatened officers with deadly force.

