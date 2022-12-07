EU takes China to WTO over Lithuania trade dispute

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has announced that it’s begun legal action at the World Trade Organization against China over what it says are import restrictions Beijing has imposed on Lithuania. The European Commission estimates that China has cut trade from Lithuania by 80% this year. It followed the Baltic state breaking with diplomatic custom in 2021 by letting the Taiwanese office in Vilnius bear the name Taiwan, instead of Chinese Taipei. Most countries use the latter to avoid offending Beijing. The commission said Wednesday that “China has applied discriminatory and coercive measures against exports from Lithuania.” China said it regrets the EU move and that Beijing “has always managed foreign trade in a manner consistent with WTO rules.”

