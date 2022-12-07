Emhoff: ‘I’m in pain right now’ over rising antisemitism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, says he’s pained by a rise in antisemitism in the United States. Emhoff, who’s Jewish, says he’ll continue to speak out about bias against Jews and other forms of bigotry and hate. Emhoff led a a White House discussion on the issue Wednesday with Jewish leaders representing the Reform, Conservative and Orthodox denominations. The roundtable followed a rise in antisemitic remarks by American public figures. Emhoff says “words matter” and everyone must be against antisemitism. He says that “we cannot normalize this. We all have an obligation to condemn these vile acts.”

