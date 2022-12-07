Dem governor: Caring is key to connecting with rural voters

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor says Democrats have a better chance of connecting with rural voters when they talk about the things people need and the ways they can help them. Gov. Andy Beshear says the first thing for candidates is to show they care about rural voters and their concerns. The Democratic governor made the comments Wednesday in an interview with The Associated Press. Beshear says his party’s candidates need to show up with a core message centered on good jobs, access to quality health care and good public schools. Rural voters have abandoned the Democratic Party in droves in recent elections.

