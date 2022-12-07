Deep, 5.8 magnitude quake shakes Indonesia’s capital

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong and deep earthquake shook Indonesia’s capital and other parts of the main island Java. High-rises in Jakarta, the capital, swayed for several seconds and some ordered evacuations. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties Thursday. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook at a depth of 76.9 miles centered 8.7 miles northwest of Ciranjang-hilir in West Java province. It’s the same province where a magnitude 5.6 earthquake on Nov. 21 killed at least 334 people and injured nearly 600.

