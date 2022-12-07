Charlize Theron honored at Women in Entertainment gala

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For once, Charlize Theron has begun to witness more women in power roles with the film industry. Theron praised women after she she received the prestigious Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment breakfast gala Wednesday in Los Angeles. The Oscar winner was handed the award by her friend Seth Rogen for excelling as a trailblazer and philanthropy work in Hollywood. Theron paid homage to female leaders who have paved ways as heads of studio departments, directors, producers and those that have created their own production companies. She said women should lean on each other as resources to strengthen their voices.

