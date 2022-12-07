27 flee plane in Spain after pregnant woman simulates labor

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish police are searching for 14 people who ran from a plane at Barcelona’s airport after it made an emergency landing to obtain assistance for a pregnant woman who allegedly simulated that she was about to give birth. The office for Spain’s government in the Catalonia region said the incident occurred Wednesday when a Pegasus Airlines flight from Casablanca, Morocco, to Istanbul requested the emergency landing at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat​ Airport. Officials say 27 passengers in all exited the aircraft and “tried to flee.” The pregnant woman was thought to be in labor was detained on charges of public disorder after doctors at a hospital determined she was’t in labor.

