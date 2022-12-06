Vandalism at Missouri elementary school includes a swastika

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police in Springfield, Missouri, are investigating after vandals spray-painted a swastika during a vandalism spree at an elementary school that is under construction. Springfield Public Schools spokesman Stephen Hall said the district immediately replaced the window where the swastika was found and removed graffiti on the exterior of the building. He declined to say how much damage was found inside the building but noted the district will have to file an insurance claim to recover some of the cost. The vandalism comes as the Anti-Defamation League said anti-Jewish incidents reached a record high last year.

