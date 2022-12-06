Texas cop didn’t say ‘gun’ before fatal shooting, search

A Texas police officer who fatally shot a Black woman through a rear window of her home three years ago didn’t say the woman was holding a gun before he pulled the trigger and never mentioned the weapon before searching the house, according to the officer who was with him that night. Fort Worth Officer Carol Darch’s testimony Tuesday in Aaron Dean’s murder trial for killing Atatiana Jefferson spoke to a key issue in the case: whether Dean saw Jefferson’s gun before he opened fire. Dean’s lawyers say the white officer saw the weapon, while prosecutors contend that the evidence will show otherwise.

