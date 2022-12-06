Tanzania’s president cancels Independence Day celebrations

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzania’s president has canceled Independence Day celebrations scheduled for Friday and directed that the budget instead be used to build dormitories for children with special needs. The 61st Independence Day event was to cost $445,000, money that will be used to build eight dormitories in primary schools around the country. Tanzania’s minister of state on Monday said the money had been disbursed. He said the East African country will celebrate Independence Day by having public dialogues on development.

