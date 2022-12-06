Suspect silent after knife attack on girls that killed one

BERLIN (AP) — A judge has ordered a 27-year-old Eritrean man to be held in jail following a knife attack on two students in southwestern Germany in which a 14-year-old girl died and a 13-year-old girl was seriously injured. Prosecutors said Tuesday the man declined to speak as he appeared before a judge at the hospital where he was treated for injuries following his arrest. The attack occurred Monday in the southwestern town of Illerkirchberg. A senior German security official said investigators have so far found no information pointing to a political or religious motivation. The morning attack on the two girls as they were walking to catch a bus to school caused widespread shock and anger in Germany and Turkey, where the older girl had family roots.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.