Poland says it will accept German Patriot air defense system

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s defense minister says his country will accept a Patriot missile defense system which Germany offered to Poland last month. The German offer was made after an errant missile fell in Poland near the border with Ukraine, killing two Polish men. Polish officials said they thought the Patriot system should be placed in Ukraine instead, but Germany said it could only go to a NATO member. What appeared to be Poland cold-shouldering Germany’s offer created strains in the relationship between the two neighboring countries. Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Tuesday he was sorry Ukraine wouldn’t get the system and that plans were being made to deploy it in Poland.

