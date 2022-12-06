Hockey’s history shows handful of non-white pioneers

Hockey has Indigenous roots but has become a predominantly white sport in North America, Europe and elsewhere. Some of the first elite Indigenous hockey players made it into the league well before Willie O’Ree became the first Black player to skate in an NHL game in January 1958. Taffy Abel carried the American flag at the 1924 Olympics, where his team won silver. Henry Elmer “Buddy” Maracle played 11 games in the early-1930s NHL. Paul Jacobs may have played in the league’s second season in 1918-19. Determining who broke the so-called “color barrier” in the NHL is difficult at best.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.