Greece seeks ‘win-win’ deal on Parthenon Sculptures in UK

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Cabinet ministers from the Greek and British governments have discussed Greece’s bid to get the Parthenon Sculptures back from London. But the two gave no sign on Tuesday that the world’s thorniest cultural heritage issue was any closer to resolution. Greek Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said he told U.K. Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Europe Leo Docherty that Athens seeks a “win-win” solution with the British Museum, where the ancient Greek marble works are displayed. Their talks in Athens followed a Greek newspaper’s report that the British Museum’s chairperson has held secret discussions with Greece’s prime minister about the return of the 5th century B.C. sculptures from the Parthenon Temple on the Acropolis.

