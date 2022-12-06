Former Nazi camp secretary voices regret, seeks acquittal

BERLIN (AP) — Lawyers for a 97-year-old former secretary to the SS commander of Nazi Germany’s Stutthof concentration camp have asked for their client’s client. They argued Tuesday that Irmgard Furchner didn’t know about the atrocities committed at the camp. A spokesman for the Itzehoe state court in northern Germany said Furchner said in her closing statement that she was sorry for what had happened and regretted that she had been there at the time. Prosecutors have called for her to be convicted as an accessory to murder and given a two-year suspended sentence. Furchner made headlines last year when she absconded from the trial. A verdict is expected on Dec. 20.

