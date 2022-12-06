Doctors say Pelé’s health improving, remains in hospital
SAO PAULO (AP) — Doctors say Brazilian soccer great Pelé is improving. The 82-year-old Pelé has been hospitalized for a week to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. He is expected to leave the hospital when he fully recovers from the infection. The Albert Einstein hospital says he has “stable vital signs, is conscious, and with no new complications.” Pelé is a three-time World Cup winner. He is also fighting cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.