Coast Guard faults pilot in Chesapeake Bay ship grounding

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Coast Guard investigation into the grounding in March of a cargo ship in the Chesapeake Bay is faulting the pilot tasked with helping the ship navigate the waterway. In a news release Tuesday the Coast Guard specifically cited “the pilot’s failure to maintain situational awareness and attention while navigating, and inadequate bridge resource management.” The investigation found that the pilot relied too much on one piece of equipment to navigate and was on his cell phone in the runup to the grounding. The Maryland Board of Pilots also says they’re suspending the pilot’s operating license.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.