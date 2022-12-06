Brendan Fraser is back. But to him, ‘I was never far away’

NEW YORK (AP) — Brendan Fraser’s performance in “The Whale” has been widely celebrated as a likely Oscar nominee and a comeback for the 54-year-old actor. The word “comeback,” Fraser says in an interview, doesn’t hurt his feelings. But he considers it more of a “reintroduction.” He plays a 600-lb. reclusive English teacher in the film. It’s Fraser’s most empathetic performance, one that has returned him to the spotlight after years away from it, making quickly forgotten films like “Hair Brained” and the straight-to-DVD “Breakout.” Now standing ovations are trailing Fraser everywhere he goes, on stages from London to Toronto. A leading man has been reborn. “The Whale” opens in theaters Friday.

