3 railway workers killed, 4 wounded in Thai train bombing

BANGKOK (AP) — Three Thai railway workers have been killed and four others wounded when a bomb exploded as they were clearing the wreckage of an earlier attack over the weekend in the country’s south. Police say the workers were repairing tracks near a station not far from the Malaysian border when the bomb exploded early Tuesday. On Saturday, another bomb derailed and damaged a freight train at the same location, causing no injuries but forcing the closure of the route. Police say the investigation is in its early stages and they are still working to identify any subjects.

