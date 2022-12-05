Trial of 10 accused over Brussels suicide attacks underway

BRUSSELS (AP) — The trial of 10 men accused over the 2016 suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a subway station in the city has started in earnest under high security. In all, 32 people were killed during the morning rush hour in the deadliest peacetime attacks on Belgian soil. Around 900 people were hurt or suffered mental trauma. If convicted, some of the defendants could face up to 30 years. The trial is expected to last up to nine months. Among the accused is Salah Abdeslam — the only survivor from the Islamic State extremist cell that in 2015 struck the Bataclan theater in Paris, city cafes and France’s national stadium.

