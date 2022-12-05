Spain: More animal eyes sent to Ukrainian Embassy, offices

Madrid (AP) — Spanish police say parcels containing animal eyes and addressed to Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid and consulates in Barcelona and Malaga were intercepted at offices of the national postal company. Seven European countries, including Spain, reported Friday that similar packages had arrived at their Ukrainian embassies or consulates last week. A security guard at the Ukrainian Embassy in Spain’s capital was injured Nov. 30 while opening a parcel addressed to the ambassador. Four more letters containing explosive devices were intercepted during the next 24 hours, including one sent to the U.S. Embassy. A similar package addressed to Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez was discovered a week earlier. The parcels are under investigation as acts of terrorism.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.