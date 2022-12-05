Review: A Sugarplum Fairy waves a sweet ‘Nutcracker’ goodbye

NEW YORK (AP) — George Balanchine’s “Nutcracker” is back in full swing at New York City Ballet, a year after a number of performances were canceled due to COVID-19, and two years after being sidelined entirely due to the pandemic. Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck writes that at Sunday night’s performance, the audience was in for an extra treat as they witnessed the farewell performance of one of the company’s most admired ballerinas, Sterling Hyltin. Hyltin is retiring at 37 while still at the top of her game. At curtain calls, in a ballet farewell tradition, current and former colleagues — and young students in pink leotards — feted Hyltin with bouquets and hugs. The show runs through Dec. 31.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.