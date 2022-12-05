Police: Chicago-area man killed 4 family members, himself

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Police say a suburban Chicago man killed his wife, two young children and mother inside their home last week before fatally stabbing himself. Police officers found the two girls and three adults dead Wednesday at the home in the Lake County village of Buffalo Grove. They were conducting a check because the girls’ mother didn’t arrive for work. Buffalo Grove Police Chief Brian Budds said Monday that evidence indicates 39-year-old Andrei Kisliak killed the others then himself. Police identified the other victims as 4-year-old Amilia Kisliak; 6-year-old Vivian Kisliak; 36-year-old Vera Kisliak; and 67-year-old Lilia Kisliak. Autopsies determined they all died from “sharp force injuries.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.