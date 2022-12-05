Pelicans dying as bird flu outbreak spreads to Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu in pelicans has spread from Peru and Ecuador to Venezuela. Now authorities are taking emergency efforts to protect the Venezuela’s poultry industry. Numerous pelicans were found dead over the weekend, on beaches and waterfronts, mangrove forests and up in the trees in the northwest state of Anzoátegui. Tests turned up positive cases of bird flu. To contain the outbreak, a quarantine has been imposed in five states. It prohibits moving live birds and eggs and requires entire flocks to be sacrificed. Live chickens are already hard to find in markets in Caracas, just as families make plans for traditional Christmas meals.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.