Mexico pledges to complete huge elevated train in one year

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s troubled Maya Train tourist project will now include a 50-mile (78 kilometer) stretch of elevated trackway through the jungle. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has changed his mind a number of times on pet project, which is intended to ferry tourists around the Yucatan peninsula. The project has faced opposition from environmentalists who say the train will crush or contaminate the network of caves and sinkhole lakes around the resorts of Tulum and Playa del Carmen. And engineers worried the fragile, cave-ridden limestone soil will collapse under the weight of the high-speed train. But the president now says two-thirds of the line won’t touch the ground.

