‘Let’s open our eyes’ to rising xenophobia, Macron warns

French President Emmanuel Macron says it’s time to “open our eyes” to resurgent antisemitism and xenophobia. He spoke on Monday while visiting a camp where authorities rounded up Jews before and during World War II. Some 10,000 people of 38 nationalities were interned at the Camp des Milles on the outskirts of Aix-en-Provence. More than 2,000 of them were deported to the death camp at Auschwitz. Macron said the camp was “not an accident of history, but the fruit of a deliberate slide” toward genocide rooted in historic French antisemitism and the “slow erosion of the republican spirit.” The camp site is now a site that includes murals by artists and intellectuals once interned there.

