Lawyer: Man charged in Takeoff killing says he’s innocent

HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney for a man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month says her client maintains that he’s innocent of the crime. Thirty-three-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark made a brief court appearance Monday in which prosecutors and his defense attorneys agreed to hold a bond reduction hearing on Dec. 14. Clark was arrested on a murder charge last week and is jailed on a $2 million bond. Clark didn’t say anything during Monday’s hearing. Letitia Quinones, one of Clark’s attorneys, told reporters afterward that Clark is feeling “nervous and he’s concerned” because “he’s being charged with something that he believes he’s innocent of.” Prosecutors declined to comment.

